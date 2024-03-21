GaN RF Power Amplifier

The MB Series RF LDMOS or GaN power amplifiers are designed for CW or pulsed signals and 18 GHz, high power density, low thermal resistance, and wideband performance. All models have an RF output power of 4 W to 200 W and operate from 20 MHz to 18 GHz. The amplifiers operate in Class AB and provide power gain from 32 dB to 48 dB. The MB Series is available as modules (28/50 VDC) and rackmount cases (100 to 240 VAC) with or without a display. Self-protection is provided for reverse polarity and overheating, and the aluminum alloy housing version features an internal power supply, heat sink, fans, and N-connectors. Applications include communications, radar, EW, industrial, scientific, and medical systems.

