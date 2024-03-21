The Mantis II ground data terminal operates from 14.4 to 15.35 GHz. It supports long-range, high-data-rate communications with airborne platforms equipped with many DoD standard Common Data Link (CDL) waveforms. This terminal provides an operating range of up to 250 nm or more and delivers a full-duplex data rate from 200 Kbps to 44.73 Mb/s. It is combined with Cubic’s Video Interface Network Execution (VINE) module to create a data link terminal capable of operating in harsh environments to provide valuable real-time data and video. It has a GPS antenna that aligns to true north, allowing automatic calibration. The terminal measures 22.5 x 29.0 x 16.3 in. and complies with MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F standards.

