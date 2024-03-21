  1. Home
Microwave Power Module

The dB-3201 is a microwave power module (MPM) operating in the frequency range of 26.5 to 40.0 GHz. This MPM power amplifier provides 125 Watts of pulsed/CW RF output power. The RF signal path consists of a solid-state amplifier and a vacuum power booster. The power supply topology uses proprietary low-noise, high-efficiency designs to operate the RF signal path. This compact, conduction-cooled MPM is designed to operate in extreme military environments. The MPM has a maximum pulse repetition rate of 10 kHz, a pulse width of 1 µs, and gain of 51 dB. Harmonics are suppressed by -10 dBc and spurious by -50 dBc, power density is -20 dBm/MHz, VSWR is 2.5:1, and power consumption is 900 W at 270 VDC. Protection is provided for excess helix current, voltage, and temperature.

