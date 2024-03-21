RE Threat Simulator

This EW threat simulator is based on the M9484C VXG signal generator with signal descriptor word and virtual channel options. It can generate complex EW RF simulations with pulse-on-pulse signals, CW, and other interferers. All ports can be used for the angle of arrival or independently tuned to separate carrier frequencies. The signal descriptor word interface lets users stream complex signal types to each RF output. Each RF output on the source can generate up to eight simultaneous signals independently controlled within a 2.5 GHz bandwidth, including agile pulsed signals, communication interferers and CW signals out of one RF output port. This can then be scaled up to four RF output ports in one instrument at up to 20 GHz for the angle of arrival or independently tuned outputs.

