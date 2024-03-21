SDR Multichannel Tuner

The Sidekiq VPX410 is a SOSA-aligned software defined multichannel RF tuner for SIGINT, EW, and communications in a 3U VPX form factor. It combines four RF receive tuners and one RF transmit tuner and enables access to spectrum between 1 MHz and 18 GHz with up to 1 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth per channel and SFDR greater than 70 dB. Phase coherent and independent tuning modes enable a range of use cases, including fast spectral scanning, direction finding, frequency hopping and electronic attack. The Sidekiq VPX410 is interoperable with Sidekiq VPX400 and other 3U VPX digitizers and SDRs. Bypass path for operation below 6 GHz includes amplifiers + pre-select filters; sub 400 MHz is supported with pass-through mode.

EPIQ SOLUTIONS

