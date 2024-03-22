110 GHz Fixed Attenuators

The ATT110 A Series fixed attenuators operate from DC to 110 GHz, are available in attenuation ranges to 20 dB and can handle up to 1 W. The modules measure 42 x 18 x 9 mm with 1 mm or 1.85 mm connectors. The attenuators have screw holes on the back for secure installation on a mounting plate. They are a good choice for optical communications, high-speed pulse experiments, research and development, test instrumentation, 5G, automotive, and system integration applications.

