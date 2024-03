The LM-0118-10-1W-SHS-2-FM is a high-power limiter that operates from 100 MHz to 18 GHz and handles 100 W peak power with a pulse width of 1 µs. The limiter has an insertion loss of 2 dB, a VSWR of 2.0:1, and an input power of 5 W CW. It uses SMA connectors and measures 1 x 1 x 0.4 in.

