The 590-11 inner DC block operates from 400 to 2500 MHz, has breakdown voltage of 2500 V, and can handle an input power of 500 W (2.5 kW peak). The 590-11 has an insertion loss of 0.3 dB and a VSWR of 1.40:1. The module uses 7/16 DIN male and female connectors and operates over a temperature range from -50° C to +85° C.

MECA

