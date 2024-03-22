  1. Home
Ceramic Band Pass Filter

Ceramic Band Pass Filter
The AM1488B1287 surface mount ceramic bandpass filter has a center frequency of 1488.4 MHz and a passband of 1475.9 to 1500.9 MHz, along with a VSWR of 1.7:1, passband insertion loss of 3.8 dB and passband ripple of 1 dB. Rejection is between 20 dB and 25 dB depending on the frequency, and the operating temperature is -20° C to 70° C. The filter measures 13 x 12 x 4.5 mm, can handle 3 W CW, and can withstand shock of 10 G 11 ms and vibration of 10 G.

ANATECH ELECTRONICS

tags:
