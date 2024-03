The VEQUS6P-457013 variable positive-slope equalizer operates from 850 to 3150 MHz and has a slope range from 0 to 10 dB and insertion loss of less than 11 dB. It enables slope control by setting the DC voltage between 0 and 5 VDC via a feedthrough pin and is available in a module that measures 83.11 x 32.54 x 16 mm.

