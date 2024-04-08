Ducommun Incorporated Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Albion River

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic systems and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today confirmed that the Company’s Board of Directors has received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest from Albion River LLC, a private direct investment firm, to acquire all outstanding shares of Ducommun for $60.00 per share in cash.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine if it is in the best interest of the Company and Ducommun’s shareholders. The Company’s shareholders do not need to take any action at this time and the Board has made no decision with respect to the Company’s response to the indication of interest.

Ducommun has a rich 175-year history and is the oldest continuously operating company in California. In 2023, the Company’s shareholders benefitted from a year-over-year increase in market capitalization from $605M in 2022 to $760M. The Company also reached a new all-time revenue record revenue of $757M in 2023.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC is acting as a financial advisor to Ducommun, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

