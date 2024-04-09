Modelithics Welcomes Knowles as Sponsoring MVP

Modelithics®, Inc., a uniquely positioned source of scalable and highly accurate RF/microwave simulation models, is pleased to welcome Knowles Precision Devices, a segment of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), into the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program at the Sponsoring level. Knowles is a leading provider of a wide range of highly engineered capacitors and other components (covering microwave to millimeter-wave frequencies) intended for use in critical applications in military, medical, electric vehicle, industrial, and new energy market segments.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, Knowles and Modelithics are collaborating to accelerate the product development process for today’s design engineers by providing world-class data along with highly accurate and scalable models. A collection of models for Knowles capacitors is available in the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™, including a Microwave Global Model™ for the Knowles Milli-Cap® surface-mount broadband capacitor. This model is validated up to 40 GHz and includes Modelithics advanced model features such as part-value, substrate, and pad-dimension scalability. Designers can specify the substrate and solder-pad dimensions (or completely de-embed the solder pads for use in EM/circuit co-simulations). Part-value scalability enables Microwave Global Models to be ideal for tuning and optimization. Furthermore, Microwave Global Models compensate for real-world parasitic effects, enabling first-pass success for PCB-based designs.

In addition, the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys® HFSS™ includes 3D EM geometry models for Knowles capacitors. The integration of Modelithics’ highly accurate and scalable parasitic models into the 3D design environment allows for a seamless EM/circuit co-simulation process, resulting in very accurate model-to-measurement agreements and fewer design iterations.

As a Sponsoring MVP, Knowles is sponsoring FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Knowles components. Visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Knowles for more information or to request free use of the Microwave Global Models and 3D models for Knowles capacitors.

For those interested in long-term use of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library (available for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System, Cadence® AWR Design Environment®, and other EDA software tools) or Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library, please visit: www.modelithics.com/model or contact sales@modelithics.com.

(7)