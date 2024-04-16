Mini-Circuits Acquires CATV Amplifier Business from Analog Devices

Mini-Circuits, a leading global supplier of RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave components announced on April 15, 2024 that it has acquired the CATV amplifier business from Analog Devices. The transaction includes Analog Devices’ portfolio of 75Ω GaAs and GaN amplifiers, related production test hardware, hiring of the product development team, and conveyance of the office in Santa Rosa, California where the team is based. Mini-Circuits’ integration of the new business unit will include additional investment and staffing to expand the existing product line and provide full service for customers’ needs.

The amplifier portfolio supports both the DOCSIS® 3.1 and 4.0 cable infrastructure upgrades, which are now delivering multi-gigabit fixed broadband services to subscribers with rollouts planned over the next ten years. These products complement Mini-Circuits’ comprehensive offering of 75Ω passive components for CATV systems and equipment.

“We see this acquisition as a natural extension of our product line and part of our strategy to bring leading-edge products and world-class service to customers in the broadband optical and cable markets,” said Jin Bains, Mini-Circuits’ CEO. “This team includes some of the most talented designers and technical staff in their field. We’ve known them as customers of our products for many years, and I know they’ll fit right in with Mini-Circuits’ culture and values.”

Chris Day, who served as Design Center Director at Analog Devices since 2017, will continue to lead the team’s product development efforts at Mini-Circuits. “Mini-Circuits has been a great partner to our team, and we’re excited to build on that history as part of the Mini-Circuits family,” said Day. “I know Mini-Circuits will be an ideal environment to continue growing our product line and providing industry-leading technology and service to our customers.”

Mini-Circuits’ Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Paul Wilson, emphasized Mini-Circuits’ commitment to a smooth transition and long-term business continuity for customers. “We see this as an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with customers in this market and grow together,” said Wilson. “That means providing a seamless transition in fulfilling orders, providing world-class service, and the stability of supply we’re known for.”

Mini-Circuits began processing and fulfilling orders for all existing models in the portfolio immediately following signing and closure of the purchase agreement. More information and resources for customer support are available on the Mini-Circuits website.



About Mini-Circuits

Mini-Circuits makes the building blocks that shape the wireless world. From communications networks and critical national security systems to life-saving diagnostic imaging, quantum computing and more, we support the world’s most innovative companies in building a faster, smarter, more connected future with the power of RF, microwave and millimeter wave technology. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York with design, manufacturing and sales locations around the world, we’re a diverse, rapid-growth corporation that hasn’t outgrown what it means to treat our team members, customers, suppliers and partners like family. 20,000+ customers prefer Mini-Circuits for the demanding quality standards, design and manufacturing capabilities, sales and applications support, and supply chain stability that have earned the industry’s trust since 1968.

