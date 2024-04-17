30 GHz Low-noise Amplifier

The RAMP00M30GSA low-noise amplifier operates from 40 MHz to 30 GHz and is designed for aerospace and defense systems. It has a maximum input power of +20 dBm, output power of 17 dBm, gain of 14 dB ±1dB, and requires a 110V/220 VAC power supply. The noise figure is 4 dB, input and output VSWR is 1.5:1, and isolation is -45 dB. The amplifier uses female 2.92-mm connectors and has an integrated heat sink and fan. Operating temperature range is -40° C to +85° C, and the amplifier meets military requirements for thermal shock and random vibration. It will operate to an altitude of 30,000 ft. (optionally 60,000 ft.) and is available in a hermetically sealed version that meets MIL-STD-883. The amplifier weighs 0.07 lb.

RF-LAMBDA

(4)