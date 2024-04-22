Comrod Communication Aquires Majority Share of Triad RF Systems Inc.

Comrod Communication has acquired a majority share of Triad RF Systems Inc. Comrod is an international company with a 75-year history of providing innovative, high-quality antenna systems, mast systems, power supplies, and mission planning software.

The combination of the two companies supports Comrod’s strategy of growing its leading market positions and being the premier radio ancillary manufacturer to the defense and commercial industries. Additionally, this action will enhance Comrod’s RF development capabilities and expand its manufacturing capacity in the United States, helping provide their customers with the solutions and support you need for our mutual success.

With these changes, they want to assure you that your experience working with Triad RF will be seamless during this time. The core of what has driven Triad RF for the last 10 years—the employees, executive team, and its development of cutting-edge RF solutions—is not changing. As part of the Comrod family, Triad RF Systems will now have access to more engineering resources and product solutions that complement their primary focus on reliable RF datalinks for long-range and high throughput applications.

As they enter their 11th year in business, Comrod Communication and Triad RF Systems Inc. look forward to continuing to work with their customers to solve their most pressing RF communications challenges across defense, aerospace, and space systems.

