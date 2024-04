The AE29850B11707 cavity band-pass filter has a center frequency of 2950 MHz, a bandwidth of 100 MHz (2900 to 3000 MHz), insertion loss of 0.7 dB, VSWR of 1.3:1, and power handling ability of 5 W. Rejection from DC to 2700 MHz is at least 20 dB and 20 dB from 3200 to 10 GHz. The package requires through-hole mounting, uses female SMA connectors, and measures 50 x 20 x 16 mm. Operating temperature range is -40° C to +80° C.

