The DHO800 and DHO900 portable oscilloscopes offer 12-bit resolution and low noise. The DHO900 has higher bandwidth (125 to 250 MHz) and memory (50 MPts) compared to the DHO800 (70 to 100 MHz, 25 Mpts). Both feature a 7 in. touchscreen, USB-C for power, and advanced capture/visualization capabilities.

