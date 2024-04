The TR90 Multicoax connector is a compression mount, multi-port cable assembly for carrying high speed analog or digital signals for 112G and 224G PAM4 technologies. Designers of optical modules, transmission line, switch/routing ASICs, SerDes IP, switch/routing boxes, and of AI accelerator products can use the connector’s interface and printed circuit board footprint to achieve high signal integrity.

