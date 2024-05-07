Rohde & Schwarz Presents its Test Solutions at CCW 2024 that Enable a Successful Migration to Mission-critical Broadband 

TETRA or P25 legacy narrowband technologies no longer meet the connectivity needs of today’s first responders. As mission-critical network requirements grow, broadband connectivity is the answer. Proper device and mobile network testing eases the migration to 3GPP-compliant broadband mission-critical services (MCX). At Critical Communications World 2024 (CCW 2024) in Dubai, Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate its integrated solutions that enable reliable operation of mission-critical devices, networks and services. Solutions that enhance situational awareness for law enforcement and protection round out the exhibited portfolio.



When lives are at stake, reliable communications are vital to emergency services. While voice applications are still the top priority for first responders, data and video-based mission-critical applications are becoming increasingly important in crisis situations and for efficient day-to-day operations. Public safety and government agencies around the world are migrating their various communications networks from narrowband land mobile radio (LMR) like TETRA or P25 to broadband networks that meet this new need not only for voice but also for high-speed data services.



This migration to either 3GPP-compliant isolated secure networks or commercial 4G/5G-based cellular networks with embedded mission-critical capabilities must be planned and executed very carefully in order to maintain existing narrowband capabilities. Narrowband networks will still be in use in parallel for another decade, providing features such as push-to-talk (PTT) to their users. The 3GPP-defined internal architecture for MCX services includes amongst others user/group management, policy and charging enforcement, signaling control, and cross-network interworking. Applying appropriate and advanced test and measurement techniques during this ongoing migration process is essential to ensure reliable operation of critical communications for first responders and to save lives in crisis scenarios.



As an established partner of the critical communications ecosystem, Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing its comprehensive range of test solutions for MCX at Critical Communications World 2024, taking place from May 14 to 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE. At booth M20, visitors can learn from Rohde & Schwarz experts about the full range of test solutions, extending from R&D and conformance testing of end devices to network testing including MCX application verification. Solutions for spectrum monitoring and network protection complete the exhibited portfolio, all aimed at ensuring the reliable operation of mission-critical networks and services.



Device R&D and conformance testing

Rohde & Schwarz is bringing its extensive expertise in 3GPP conformance testing to the world of critical communications, demonstrating at CCW 2024 for the first time its industry-leading 3GPP MCX device conformance test suite on the R&S CMX500 4G/5G one-box tester. The test suite includes comprehensive 3GPP RF, functional, protocol and application tests for rugged MCX devices. In addition, the R&S CMA180 radio test set for testing PMR (public mobile radio) and LMR (land mobile radio) devices will be on display, highlighting the company’s cutting-edge solutions for device R&D and conformance validation for MCX device manufacturers.



Network testing

As an expert in mobile network testing, Rohde & Schwarz will also present its know-how in active and passive mobile network testing methods and solutions that cover the entire MCX network lifecycle, from coverage and interference measurements to specific MCX service testing like MCPTT and MCVideo quality. Visitors will be able to experience a unique MCX smartphone-based test solution implemented on the QualiPoc. This solution can be used in any MCX environment to assess the performance of MCX private and group calls, including measurement of 3GPP-specified MCX KPIs. Another test solution based on the R&S ROMES4 drive test software and the R&S TSMA6B mobile network scanner provides a universal tool for network engineering and optimization.



Spectrum monitoring and analysis

The Rohde & Schwarz portfolio also includes efficient solutions for stationary, transportable and portable spectrum monitoring systems that provide comprehensive spectrum awareness. At CCW 2024, Rohde & Schwarz will be exhibiting the R&S PR200, a tried-and-tested portable monitoring receiver for interference hunting in and around specific areas and facilities. It is an indispensable tool for regulatory authorities, mobile network operators, police forces, military units and other security organizations.



Cellular network analysis

R&S NESTOR is a turnkey mobile communications solution for situational awareness, law enforcement and protection of critical infrastructure. It is a software platform used in conjunction with R&S TSMA6B mobile network scanners and QualiPoc smartphones to analyze cellular networks via the air interface. Public authorities and security organizations, for example, use it to detect, identify, locate and analyze deployed cellular technologies and occupied bands and channels.



Rohde & Schwarz will present its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for mission-critical communications at Critical Communications World 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 14 to 16, 2024, at booth M20. In addition, Rohde & Schwarz experts will share their insights at the Focus Forum on testing and certification of broadband devices on May 15, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

