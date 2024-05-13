Announcing the Release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library v24.1 for Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System

Modelithics® is delighted to announce the release of the latest version, v24.1, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS). This release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Keysight ADS includes over 25 new models and now represents approximately 28,000 components from 75+ vendors. The release includes compatibility with Keysight ADS 2024.

With this release, Modelithics is pleased to announce new capacitor modelsfor Amotech, Dalicap, Johanson Technologies, and Voltronics. Also, available are new models for Tecdia CMS K40 Dielectric and CMS K90 Dielectric single-layer capacitors, which are validated up to 60 GHz. New inductor models are also included for TDK MLG0603P series as well as Würth Elektronik, which are validated up to 50 GHz.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, as Sponsoring MVPs, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for Amotech, Dalicap, Johanson Technologies, and Tecdia components are available. For more information or to request free use of the new models for these Sponsoring MVPs as well as other available Modelithics Sponsoring MVPs, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/ads. For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v24.1 release notes .

