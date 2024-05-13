APELC Secures Contract with NSWCDD to Enhance Naval Ordnance Transient Electromagnetic Simulator

APELC, a leading innovator in pulsed power, is pleased to announce its contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). Under this agreement, APELC will refurbish and replace the pulsed power components of the Naval Ordnance Transient Electromagnetic Simulator (NOTES).

NOTES is a critical bounded wave test facility employed by NSWCDD to assess the vulnerability of U.S. infrastructure against the threat of a high-altitude nuclear electromagnetic pulse (HEMP). As part of its ongoing commitment to national security, APELC will modernize NOTES, enabling it to meet the stringent requirements of the latest MIL-STD-461G, RS105 radiated susceptibility HEMP environment, as well as the updated classified MIL-STD-2169.

“With this contract, APELC reaffirms its dedication to advancing EMP simulation technology and contributing to national defense,” said Jon Mayes, President of APELC.

With over 15 years of experience in developing EMP simulators for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DoE), and civilian customers, APELC brings a wealth of expertise to this project. The company’s compact, modular pulsed power technology will provide the capability to rapidly interchange pulsed power sources, accommodating various field strengths and pulse characteristics mandated by the two MIL-STDs.

For more information about APELC and its cutting-edge electromagnetic pulse simulation technology, please visit apelc.com.

About APELC

Since 1998, APELC has led the defense, testing and evaluation (T&E), and commercial industries in the development of novel science and technology (S&T) systems that aid in hardening critical assets against attack. With unmatched performance measures such as accurate, repeatable pulses, our systems enable end users to develop better, less vulnerable solutions across platforms. Visit our website at Apelc.com.

