Dürr and Rohde & Schwarz Collaborate on ADAS/AD Functional Testing for EOL and PTI

Automated and autonomous vehicles, which rely on sensors like cameras and radar, either assist or take over decision-making in traffic situations. Sensors’ proper interaction and functionality must be thoroughly tested to ensure road safety. Dürr and Rohde & Schwarz, a global technology group, have developed an innovative, cost-effective solution for over-the-air (OTA) vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) testing. This solution validates conformity and effectiveness during end-of-line (EOL) testing or periodical technical inspection (PTI).

Road safety is a key challenge for future mobility, especially for automated and autonomous vehicles. Ensuring the continued functionality of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) features is critical for long-term vehicle safety and performance. Therefore, manufacturers of vehicles equipped with these features require certification, either from a third party, authority or by self-certification. A vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) test can validate the correct operation of all ADAS/AD functions in the end-of-line (EOL) and ensure conformity of production (COP) before a vehicle leaves the factory. In addition, maintaining proper functionality throughout a vehicle’s lifespan requires additional control measures during periodical technical inspection (PTI).

Simulating various driving scenarios

To address these additional requirements in the EOL and PTI process, Dürr and Rohde & Schwarz initiated a joint project incorporating Dürr’s patented x-road curve multi-function roll test stand, Rohde & Schwarz’ new RadEsT radar target simulator and the open-source simulation platform CARLA. The combination creates a virtual environment specifically for the camera and radar sensors installed in the test vehicle, allowing for the OTA simulation of different inspection scenarios without touching the vehicle. These scenarios include critical situations such as unintended lane departures and other vehicles braking suddenly or switching lanes directly in front of the test vehicle. The test vehicle must react promptly to changes in the VIL simulation and, if necessary, trigger the automated lane-keeping systems (ALKS) or advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS), for example, to pass inspection.



Patented technology for ultimate versatility

The 4WD x-road curve allows for unrestricted driving with steering movements, facilitating cornering maneuvers without altering the test vehicle. Laser measurement technology recognizes the front wheels’ position and steering angle while swiveling front double roller units automatically adjust for any angular difference to the driving direction. This ensures the vehicle remains centered on the test stand even at high speeds, regardless of the steering wheel’s position, and without the need for vehicle fixation, thus minimizing cycle times.



Vehicle-in-the-loop test setup with Dürr x-road curve roll test stand, Rohde & Schwarz RadEsT and CARLA simulation environment

Resilient processes and precise results

RadEsT, the radar target simulator developed by Rohde & Schwarz, is exceptionally resilient to external factors, ensuring consistent performance in production and workshop environments. Its ability to provide precise and repeatable measurements makes it an invaluable tool for conducting accurate assessments in real-world conditions. Moreover, its compact and lightweight design enables easy and flexible integration at a cost-effective price point.



Easy to use test scenario generation

The open-source tool CARLA offers vehicle manufacturers or PTI organizations maximum flexibility with additional cost-saving opportunities and great potential for scenario selection. The recently announced upgrade of the CARLA simulator to Unreal Engine 5 is expected to enhance modeling, simulation realism, and performance, particularly for over-the-air camera simulation via monitors.



By combining Dürr’s patented x-road curve multi-function roll test stand, Rohde & Schwarz’ innovative radar target simulator, and the open-source platform CARLA, automated and autonomous vehicles’ full functionality can be cost-effectively evaluated to ensure proper operation in production and throughout the complete vehicle’s lifespan.



About Dürr

The Dürr Group is one of the world’s leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with particular expertise in the technology fields of automation, digitalization, and energy efficiency. Its products, systems, and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes – mainly in the automotive industry and for producers of furniture and timber houses, but also in sectors such as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, medical devices, electrical engineering, and battery production. In 2023, the company generated sales of €4.6 billion. The Dürr Group has over 20,500 employees and 142 business locations in 32 countries, and it operates in the market with five divisions:



• Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing, and filling technology for the automotive industry

• Application Technology: robots and products for the automated application of paint, sealants, and adhesives

• Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, coating systems for battery electrodes, and noise abatement systems

• Industrial Automation Systems: automated assembly and test systems for automotive components, medical devices, and consumer goods as well as balancing and diagnostic technology

• Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry



Automotive test solutions – Test it. Trust it.

As a leading worldwide provider of test and measurement software, instruments and systems, Rohde & Schwarz employs its technical expertise to develop innovative solutions for the entire automotive lifecycle from predevelopment to production. OEMs, tier 1s, chip suppliers and engineering service providers around the world rely on the company’s proven test solutions for automotive radar, connectivity, infotainment, high-performance computing and EMC compliance. With innovative solutions for radar tests in development, integration and production, Rohde & Schwarz supports its customers as a reliable partner for the launch of next-generation ADAS and AD systems. The company’s many years of experience and expertise in wireless communications ensure robust connectivity conforming to all standards from 5G and C-V2X to UWB, Wi-Fi and GNSS. Rohde & Schwarz instruments enable the development and debugging of in-vehicle networks with leading-edge bus speeds as well as ECUs such as high-performance domain controllers, and help to eliminate EMC issues. Rohde & Schwarz also offers T&M equipment and custom turnkey test systems for carrying out EMI and EMS measurements on vehicles and vehicle components in line with all major CISPR, ISO and manufacturer-specific EMC standards. These systems and equipment support full vehicle antenna testing and wireless coexistence testing with the user’s own systems and instruments. The company also offers outstanding solutions for component and board level tests during ECU production. Partners and customers around the world use these test solutions to ensure automotive components and systems function correctly, interact flawlessly and smoothly and communicate faultlessly with the outside world.



