The 251-082-020 directional coupler covers 2 to 18 GHz and features a 20 dB coupling value. The units’ frequency sensitivity is ±1 dB, and insertion loss is 1.2 dB. Directivity is 10 dB, VSWR is 1.6:1, and RF input power is 25W average and 1kW peak. The coupler uses female SMA connectors.

