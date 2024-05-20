19 GHz MMIC Power Amplifier

The AM02018039WN-SN-R GaN power amplifier MMIC operates from 2 to 18 GHz with a saturated output power of 39 dBm, P1dB of 34 dBm, and small-signal gain of 20 dB. It requires a 28 VDC supply and consumes less than 13 A. The amplifier is ideal for instrumentation, commercial telecom transmission equipment, and microwave backhaul applications. It is housed in a ceramic package with a flange and straight RF and DC leads for drop-in assembly.

AMCOM COMMUNICATIONS

(1)

print