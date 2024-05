The AE2565B11841 cavity bandpass filter has a center frequency of 2565 MHz, a passband of 2560 to 2570 MHz, and passband insertion loss of 3 dB. Rejection is 15 dB at 2550 MHz and 2580 MHz, and power handling is up to 10W. The filter operates over a temperature range of -45° to +85° C.

ANATECH ELECTRONICS

(0)