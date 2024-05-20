86 GHz Booster Amplifier

The Cerus series of E-band (71 to 76 GHz) power amplifiers are designed to enable extended link distances for high-capacity E-band point-to-point, HAPS, and satellite applications. Cerus power amplifiers are available as 32-, 8-, 4- and 1-way modules that employ GaAs MMICs matched and combined in waveguide to deliver maximum RF output power. An integrated temperature sensor provides users with accurate amplifier temperature data, and optional control circuitry facilitates functions including gain control, mute control, and alarms. The amplifiers provide an output power of up to 35 dBm with small signal gain of over 20 dB. They have been demonstrated to operate in systems supporting 256QAM and can be integrated with Filtronic transmitter modules.

FILTRONIC

(2)