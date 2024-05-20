The CNT-102 dual-channel frequency analyzer supports parallel and independent time and frequency measurements in a bench-top format. It inherits features of the CNT-104S four-channel MFA including simultaneous and gap-free measurement of frequency, period, time interval error, pulse width, rise and fall times, and slew rate. The standard frequency range is up to 400 MHz, and an optional RF input extends bandwidth up to 24 GHz. A color touch screen and graphic user interface provide numeric and graphic formats for modulation and value distribution graphs.

