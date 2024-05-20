Ku-band Block Upconverter

The AKF-8W Fanless Brick series is the world’s smallest feed-horn and boom-arm mountable family of Ku-band block upconverters, weighing 1.5 lb. and handling an output power of 8 W. Their power consumption is 30 W at 8 W output power, spurious suppression is -60 dBc, group delay is 1 ns, AM-to-PM conversion is 1 deg./dB at 3 dB backoff, and noise power density is 18 dBm/Hz. Phase noise is -65 dBc/Hz at a 100 Hz offset, two-tone IMD is -25 dBc, and spectral regrowth is -30 dBc. The module exceeds IESS-308/309 phase noise standards and complies with multiple military standards. Protection is provided for over-voltage, over-temperature, and over-current. The models in the series cover frequencies between 14 and 14.5 GHz and 13.75 GHz to 14.5 GHz.

