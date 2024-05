The LM-2G18G-RAD-3W-19DBM-SMF low-leakage limiter operates between 2 and 18 GHz, has excellent temperature stability and insertion loss is 2.5 dB. Leakage power is 80 mW (+19 dBm), VSWR is 2:1 or less, and maximum RF input power is 3W average and 1kW peak.

QUANTIC PMI

