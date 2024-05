The GRF2110 low-noise amplifier delivers flat gain response over 5 to 8 GHz. When operated at 6 GHz, the device delivers 16.3 dB of gain, 22 dBm of OP1dB compression, 38 dBm of OIP3 linearity, and a noise figure of 1.2 dB. The GRF2110 has a flexible biasing architecture allowing for trade-offs in linearity and power consumption. Supply voltages are between 2.7 VDC and 6 VDC.

