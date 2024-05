The SPSD-TPRF085-XXX Re-Flex series of 50-ohm coaxial cables has frequency coverage to 26.5 GHz using SMA connectors or DC to 40 GHz using 2.92 mm connectors. The minimum bend radius is 0.125 in., the time delay is 1.4 ns/ft., and the operating temperature range is -65° C to +165° C.

