The H30Evolution field strength meter allows measurements to be displayed on a smartphone, allowing it to be controlled remotely. It provides demodulation and analysis of IPTV streams (Unicast and Multicast) and shows each service’s bit rate and total bit rate. It can also optionally function as a complete RF measurement system, and for IPTV signals, specific protocol measurements (UDP/RTP) are also analyzed, such as UDP format.

TELEVES

(4)

print