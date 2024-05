The AMM-9024CH GaAs MMIC distributed amplifier operates from DC to 70 GHz delivering saturated output power of up to 14 dBm with small-signal gain of 11.5 dB and a noise figure of less than 4 dB. Reverse isolation is 40 dB and return loss is 20 dB. The amplifier requires a supply of 5 VDC at 45 mA.

MARKI MICROWAVE

(4)