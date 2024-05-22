  1. Home
Inline Power Sensor Family
The MA24103A inline power sensors measure peak and RMS average power from 25 MHz to 1 GHz with power from 2mW to 150W. They communicate with a PC via USB or with an Anritsu handheld instrument equipped with the power meter option. The sensors also have low insertion loss over a temperature range from 0º C to 55º C. They are suited for applications such as positive train control, end-of-train (EOT) signals, automated train control systems, and FM voice base stations.

ANRITSU

