The QPA2040D Ka-band power amplifier is fabricated with a 0.15 µm GaN on SiC process, covers 20 to 40 GHz, and produces 2W of saturated power with 13% power-added efficiency. The device has internal 50-ohm matching and DC blocking capacitors on both RF input and output ports. Small signal gain is 24.3 dB and required bias voltage is 18 VDC at 462 mA.

