These RF edge launch connectors have a body 33% smaller than conventional types that are used for high-frequency test and measurement applications, as well as high-speed digital component testing. They operate from DC to 67 GHz, DC to 50 GHz, and DC to 40 GHz. Connectors are 1.85 mm, 2.40 mm, or 2.92 mm.

SAMTEC

