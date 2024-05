The PacketLoad high-density packet data emulator can emulate up to 100,000 subscribers, 40 Gb/s of mobile data, and a high volume of voice calls to stress test 5G, 4G, and 3G networks. It allows combinations of TCP/HTTP and UDP traffic combined with PCAP Replay to be emulated from both ends of the network to help evaluate end-to-end network performance with variable signaling and traffic parameters.

