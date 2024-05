The P4T-100M18G-80-T-515-SFF-4W-IND single pole four throw absorptive switch operates from 100 MHz to 18 GHz and offers 80 dB isolation and insertion loss of 6 dB. It has a switching speed of 200 ns, handles up to 36 dBm of CW RF input power, and is housed in a radial package measuring 1.25 x 0.4 in.

QUANTIC PMI

