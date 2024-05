The 26CP401 waveguide Isolator operates from 81 to 86 GHz. It can handle a CW input power of up to 50W, provides isolation of more than 20 dB, and has an insertion loss of less than 1.2 dB. It has an operating temperature range of -40° C to +80° C and is suited for satellite uplinks for LEO communication constellations and ground stations.

