400 W Airborne Comms System

The HF-9500 airborne communication system is designed to replace ARC-190 radios in military fixed-wing airborne applications. The 400 W integrated system is designed to satisfy current and future high-frequency voice and data communications requirements. It provides data communications capability over HF to modems, video imaging systems, secure voice devices, teletype, and data encryption devices. It has automatic link establishment to find clear channels, can be upgraded to meet future requirements, and can filter for simultaneous operation applications. The system employs a common suite of hardware and software components that meet Open Systems Architecture and HF modernization requirements and integrates seamlessly into legacy systems.

COLLINS AEROSPACE

