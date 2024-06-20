600 MHz to 7.25 GHz Transceiver

The IceWings™ RF transceiver has four integrated transmitters and receivers that support a wide range of standards from 600 MHz to 7.2 GHz and enables millimeter-wave applications by intermediate to baseband conversion. The transceiver has up to 400 MHz of channel bandwidth, an integrated LNA and preamplifier, consumes less than 1 W, and reduces the number of RF switches in multi-band designs. Receive paths can be used for digital predistortion observation, and each transmit and receive path can be independently turned off.

