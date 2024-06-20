Qorvo’s QPA0015 is a packaged GaN Ku-band MMIC amplifier designed for operation between 13.75 and 14.5 GHz, delivering 3W of output power with third-order intermodulation distortion products of 25 dBc. It can also produce output powers up to 8W with 35 dB of small-signal gain and 32% power-added efficiency. The operating frequency can extend to 12.75 to 15.35 GHz if desired. It is internally matched to 50 ohms with DC-grounded I/O ports and on-chip blocking capacitors follow the DC grounds on the input and output ports.

