Ku-band Phase Matched Low-Noise Amplifier

The low-noise tracking amplifier is designed for remote satellite downlink telemetry, is phase-matched to ±10 deg., phase-tracked within ± 10 deg., and is packaged in a weather-resistant and EMI-sealed enclosure. It has a frequency range of 13.4 to 14.05 GHz, an RF gain from 50 to 52 dB, a gain ripple of 0.025 dB over any 4.2 MHz frequency within its bandwidth and noise temperature of 65° K. It measures 9.07 x 2.6 x 3.70 in. and weighs 60 oz. The operating temperature range is -25 °C to +55 °C, gain compression is +30 dBm, gain stability is ± 1 dB versus temperature, and VSWR is 1.25:1 at the input and 1.3.1 at the output. The amplifier operates from a +17 VDC power supply at 1.2 A.

SATELLINK, INC.

(7)

