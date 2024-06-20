Low-Profile Chip Inductor

  1. Home
The 0201HT-0N5XKR 0201HT is a low-profile 0201-sized chip inductor with a height of 0.28 mm. It has higher Q and lower DCR than similarly sized thin-film types. The inductor is optimized for impedance matching in applications such as smartphones, wearable devices, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and LTE/5G IoT networks. It operates over a temperature of 40 °C to +125 °C, has a 10% tolerance, a Q of 60 at 2.4 GHz, an inductance of 0.5 nH, and a self-resonant frequency of 36 GHz. The inductor is available on tape and reel.

