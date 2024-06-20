Ruggedized Flexible Cables

The MTL-330-XR MILTECH®330 is a hermetically sealed flexible cable assembly that operates up to 18 GHz, is vapor-sealed, and is qualified for commercial, military airborne, and other demanding applications. It has a Nomex jacket, an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +200 °C, a minimum bend radius of 1.75 in., an overall diameter of 0.37 in., and weighs 0.074 lb./ft. The cable is manufactured to meet the requirements of MIL-C-87104 and MIL-T-81490, FAA FAR25, and DO-160.

TIMES MICROWAVE SYSTEMS

(1)

print