V-band TWTA

The TL02VO-A1 traveling wave tube amplifier provides at least 80 W of RF power in a rugged, compact, weatherproof package for wideband single- and multicarrier satellite service over a 4.2 GHz bandwidth (5.2 GHz bandwidth optional) within the V-band of 47.2 to 52.4 GHz. It has integrated 1:1 switch control and drive, an Ethernet interface with an integral web server for simple monitoring and control, and an RS232/422 interface. It meets the international safety standard EN-60215, electromagnetic compatibility directive 2014/30/EU, and harmonic standard EN-61000-3-2. An integrated linearizer is included, and harmonic filters are optional for the 51.4 GHz version and standard for the 52.4 GHz version.

COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES

