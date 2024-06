The 68-0020-0861 member of the 68 Series PkZ multiport blind mate contacts overcomes mating gaps without needing an internal engagement spring, resulting in low insertion forces and reliable electrical performance. It supports 0.086 semi-rigid cables and ARINC 600 housings, operates up to 12 GHz, and has a constant Impedance to an axial mating tolerance of 0.09 in.

