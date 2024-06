AUTOMATE Mini-FAKRA cable assemblies are available in straight single, dual, or quad-port mini-FAKRA jack-to-jack configurations and are designed on flexible RG-174 cables. They support data transmission rates up to 20 Gb/s at frequencies up to 9 GHz and are constructed with a closed-entry cable interface that limits the size of mating parts to prevent contact damage during mating.

AMPHENOL RF

(3)