These 3D RF tracking antennas track RF positioning in three dimensions via a high-density, customizable antenna array with up to 32 antennas for azimuth and elevation information. The IsoLOG DF 16-10180 models have a frequency range of 1 to 18 GHz, and the IsoLOG DF 16-20400 can target signals between 2 and 40 GHz.

