ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu Collaborate to Advance Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Device Testing

Anritsu, a pioneer in telecommunications testing technology, and ETS-Lindgren, the global leader in over-the-air (OTA) performance testing, announce test support for devices using Narrow Band NTN (NB-NTN) protocol. The collaboration combines the strengths of ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu to offer a comprehensive solution for the testing and validation of NB-NTN devices.

The partnership leverages Anritsu’s MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer, a trusted solution for RF verification and functional tests of mobile devices, with ETS-Lindgren’s EMQuest™ Antenna Measurement Software and Wireless Test Solutions.

Anritsu’s MT8821C supports cellular technologies, including LTE-Advanced and IoT, in accordance with 3GPP RF test specifications. Recognized for its wide dynamic range, the MT8821C maintains a stable wireless connection even in challenging, high loss environments. The analyzer’s ability to prevent unexpected disruptions during extensive OTA testing reduces the total time required for OTA tests. Added features include test support for Skylo NTN Test Cases.

“We are excited to collaborate with ETS-Lindgren, a leader in OTA Performance Testing,” says Robert Johnson, VP & General Manager Anritsu Americas. “We provide our customers with comprehensive solutions for testing and validation of NTN NB-IoT devices and ensure that NB-IoT devices meet the highest standards of RF performance, reliability, and connectivity.”

James Young, Director of Wireless Solutions at ETS-Lindgren, stated, “NB-NTN is generating some excitement in the wireless space, so we are pleased with how quickly the integration with the MT8821C was accomplished. OTA labs can add NB-NTN technology support with an easy upgrade to instrumentation and software, plus capture the demand generated as mobile network operators pick satellite partners and discuss the possibilities of cellular services from space.”

The collaboration between ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu is about more than technology. It’s a significant step toward the realization of a prosperous network society, especially in remote and underserved areas where delivering terrestrial cell network coverage is challenging. By combining their respective expertise, the companies continue to create innovative solutions that will revolutionize the telecommunications industry and contribute to society.

For more information about this collaboration and the advanced solutions it offers, please visit the respective websites of ETS-Lindgren and Anritsu.

About ETS-Lindgren

ETS-Lindgren is an international manufacturer of components and systems that measure, shield, and control electromagnetic and acoustic energy. The company’s products are used for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), microwave and wireless testing, electromagnetic field (EMF) measurement, radio frequency (RF) personal safety monitoring, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and control of acoustic environments.

Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, ETS-Lindgren has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESCO Technologies, a leading supplier of engineered products for growing industrial and commercial markets. ESCO is a New York Stock Exchange listed company (symbol ESE) with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Additional information about ETS-Lindgren is available at www.ets-lindgren.com. Follow ETS-Lindgren on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and YouTube. Additional information about ESCO and its subsidiaries is available at www.escotechnologies.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

